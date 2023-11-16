Wilma May Brock, age 87, died on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at Credo Living Center, Chanute.
She was born on March 20, 1936 to Herman and Alma (Schmidt) Schultz in Roper.
She married Lawrence (Larry) D. Brock Jr. on Nov. 9, 1958. He survives.
Survivors also include children, Stephanie Larson of Iola, Mark Brock of Independence, Alisha Mueller of Humboldt, Daneen Hollern of Spring Hill, Matt Brock of Redfield.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at the United Methodist Church, Humboldt. Burial will take place at Dewitt Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to United Methodist Church of Humboldt or Harry Hynes Hospice and can be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
