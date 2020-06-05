Winifred Cation

Winifred Frances (Stoddard) Cation was born 100 years ago in Yates Center. Winifred died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 of natural causes. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl Wesco (Wes) Cation, Jr, 28 years ago. Winifred was the first of four children born to Taylor and Lola Stoddard.
She graduated from Iola High School, Class of 1938. At a simple service, she married Carl Wesco Cation Jr. at the Iola Town Hall Dec. 13, 1941. With a degree in education from Iola Teachers College, she traveled with Wes to South Carolina where they were stationed during World War II. Returning to Kansas, Winifred and Wes had two daughters, Janel and Roberta.
Teaching fourth-graders at Seltzer Elementary became a love of Winifred’s. One of her signatures was creating a miniature tornado, boiling water on a Bunsen burner with the steam (tornado) held in place between sheets of glass. She was the president of the Wichita Chapter of Women’s Auxiliary of the National Association of Letter Carriers. Winifred worked for the USD 259-Wichita Board of Education where she was the substitute teachers’ clerk for 15 years. She answered calls from all Wichita schools requesting substitute teachers every weekday, scrolled through handwritten index cards, called the substitutes until she found ones who could commit — all this before the start of school each day. Beautiful vegetables and lovely flowers were always in her garden. Sitting with sunshine on her shoulders made her happy. Healthful eating was her passion. Winifred loved art. She found great pleasure in china painting and hand sewing Teddy bears. She was an exceptional seamstress making beautiful clothes for her daughters. Her extended family was a joy to her and she was close to her God.
Daughters Janel Cation and Roberta Cation (Story Swett), granddaughters Roberta Bradley (Scott Bradley) and Jacqueline Swett, great-granddaughter Mazey Combs (Cy Dumford), and great-great-granddaughter Quinn Combs Dumford will greatly miss Winifred.
The family expresses its gratitude to Dr. Hanna Lai for her care and compassion, the staff of Larksfield Place Health Care Center for taking such great care of Winifred over the past several years and Larksfield Place Hospice for their support and comfort.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations: Winifred Cation Memorial c/o Larksfield Place Foundation, Inc. Caring and Sharing Fund, Larksfield Place, 7373 E. 29th St. North, Wichita, KS 67226. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com