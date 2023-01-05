Gordon L. “Woody” Wood, 92, retired electrical engineer, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Rosary will be at 10 a.m. and funerall mass at 10:30 Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Lou (Tilford) Wood; wife, Rita (Hoag) Wood; son, Randall (Janie) Wood; daughter, Danette Marie Baker; sister, Dolores (Tommy) Thomas. Survivors include his sons, Gary Wood and Alan (Sharon) Wood; son-in-law, Ed Baker; brother, Ronnie (Linda) Wood; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorials have been established with Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church, 12626 E. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67206 and The Lord’s Diner 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214.
Services in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary – East Chapel, www.dlwichita.com
