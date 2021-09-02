Wreatha Hoke

Wreatha Violet Hoke was born Nov. 29, 1929, in Benedict, to James Porter and Ola Barker Porter. She passed from this life on Aug. 25, 2021.
Wreatha spent most of her life in Chanute. As a young girl, she met the love of her life, Benjamin Hoke, and they were married at Iola Church of the Nazarene on June 16, 1946. This union brought forth four children: sons, Douglas, Robert and Joseph; and daughter, Sharyl. Bennie took a job in Humboldt but they continued attending church in Iola. In 1959, Bennie helped establish the Church of the Nazarene in Humboldt, where they attended until his death in 1998. They had moved to Chanute in 1990.
Wreatha and Sherry moved to Tulsa in 2007, then to Claremore in 2019. Wreatha enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She loved her family and she loved the Lord. She loved singing His praises with her high, soprano voice. She often would be so moved by God’s touch that she would weep as she sang. After frailty overtook her body, she moved to Claremore Nursing Center on June 2021, in Claremore, Okla.
Wreatha loved seeing her kids, grandkids and the greats. Her eyes would light up and she would give that infectious laugh of hers. We will all miss her so much! “Precious in the sight of the Lord are the death of His saints” – Psalm 116:15.
Wreatha was preceded in death by her parents; husand, Benjamin Hoke; infant daughter, Wreatha Louise; brothers, Jim Porter, Clarence Porter, Ralph Porter and Charles Porter; sisters, Violet King, Mary Pace and Eva Conner-Mulkey; daughter-in-law, Ann; and granddaughter, Machelle.
Wreatha is survived by Douglas (Carol) Bunch, Okla.; Robert (Victoria), Lynden; Joseph (Tanya), Catoosa, Okla; daughter, Sharyl, Claremore, nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Wreatha’s life is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Community Church of the Nazarene, 1235 N. Walnut, Iola, Kansas. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Humboldt.
