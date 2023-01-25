Yvonne Goins

Yvonne (Cleaver) Goins, 82, of Colony, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at her home.
Yvonne was born on Dec. 25, 1940, in Allen County, the daughter of Donald and Edna (Morgan) Cleaver.
She married Ivan Goins on June 15, 1957.
He survives, as do children Jeannie Jackson and Dan and Lorena Goins; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her son, Dale Goins.
The family is planning memorial services for a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hines Hospice or Colony Christian Church and may be sent in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, P.O. Box 408, Garnett, KS 66032. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
