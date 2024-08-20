W. Yvonne Hunt, 88, passed away at her home Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. Born on July 27, 1936, to Ruel and Florence (McCoskey) Coble in Pacoima, Calif., Yvonne was raised outside of Humboldt on the family farm, where she developed her love of horses and riding. Yvonne attended and graduated 8th grade from Odense School.
On June 1, 1956, she married James “Jim” Hunt at the First Baptist Church in Humboldt. From that day she began her journey as a homemaker and her greatest joy of raising five children. Yvonne and Jim were partners in everything for 57 years until Jim’s death in 2013.
Volunteering was something Yvonne enjoyed doing. She and Jim delivered Meals on Wheels, a tradition she carried on after Jim’s death. She enjoyed working at the Humboldt Food Pantry every Tuesday night for many years. In 2017, she received the Volunteer of the Year award from Thrive Allen County, which she proudly displayed. Yvonne was a faithful blood donor, receiving multiple accolades for her donations, 24 gallons in all.
Yvonne was also preceded in death by her brothers Robert and Frank Coble; son, Michael Ray; a granddaughter, and a great-grandson.
Yvonne is survived by her son Jamie (Sari) Hunt; daughters Sheila (Kevin) Bockover, Lora Hunt, Barbara (Chuck) Haigler, adopted daughter Cindy Holinsworth; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 1o a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials may be made to Wings of Warriors of Allen County.
