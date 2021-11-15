Zane Lewis

Zane Michael Lewis, infant stillborn son of Deryk Lewis and Morgan Woods passed away Oct. 22, 2021 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute.
Zane Michael is survived by his parents of Savonburg; his grandparents, Justin and Alicia Woods, Cassandra and Michael Jacobs, and Thomas Easley; his great-grandparents, Keith Walsh, Deborah and Leslie Wagner, Chip and Lina Gose; step-great-grandparents; Steve and Brenda Jacobs, and John and Mary Smith; his aunts, Shailee and Katrina Woods, Kayla Jacobs, Destani Lewis, and Christina Abernathy; his uncles, Collen and Kaiden Woods, and Hunter Jacobs.
Zane is preceded in death by his great-great grandparents, David Woods, and Patricia Richard; his uncle Anthony Lewis; and great-great-grandmother, Shirley Barnes.
Visitation will be held, Sunday, Nov. 21, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Wickham Family Funeral home 500 N. Forest Ave., Chanute with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home.
Advertisement