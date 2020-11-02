Menu Search Log in

A commitment to civility

Politics don’t have to be a toxic brew of anger and hate. Let's make a vow to improve the quality of our lives — and the quality of our national discourse.

By

Opinion

November 2, 2020 - 9:26 AM

Utah's candidates for governor made news when they appeared in a series of videos appealing for civility. Image courtesy of @SpencerJCox, Twitter.

Civility in politics is now sufficiently rare that when Utah’s gubernatorial candidates appeared in a joint ad to urge Republicans and Democrats to treat one another with respect, it was considered news from coast to coast.

Republican Spencer Cox has a big lead over Democrat Chris Peterson, and Utah hasn’t elected a Democratic governor in 40 years. Those dynamics may make it easier for both men to show grace and class.

Still, we should applaud. 

Related
February 4, 2020
December 5, 2019
October 21, 2019
September 5, 2018
Trending