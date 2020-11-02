A commitment to civility

Civility in politics is now sufficiently rare that when Utah’s gubernatorial candidates appeared in a joint ad to urge Republicans and Democrats to treat one another with respect, it was considered news from coast to coast.
Republican Spencer Cox has a big lead over Democrat Chris Peterson, and Utah hasn’t elected a Democratic governor in 40 years. Those dynamics may make it easier for both men to show grace and class.
Still, we should applaud.
