A paradox exists in American higher education

Once again this fall, about 1 million international students — and it would be more, if we let them in — have flocked to American colleges and universities. Indeed, it seems that what the world still wants most from us, besides our pop stars, fast food and weapons, is a place on a U.S. campus.

But back at home, Americans hold their higher education system in much lower regard. Though we have been the worldwide leader in teaching and research for decades — just look at who keeps winning Nobel prizes — many Americans blame our colleges and universities for the nation’s ills, including financial distress and cultural collapse.

In fairness to its homegrown detractors, the American system of higher education does have itself to blame for many of the brickbats coming its way. For one thing, rather than a real system we have a profit-based anarchy, with about 5,000 colleges and universities following their own paths into or out of chaos. Exhibit A of this chaos is the student debt crisis. Despite recent efforts at governmental intervention, including a Biden administration initiative struck down by the Supreme Court, thousands of students today face more than $1.7 trillion in debt, much of it from gouging by for-profit institutions. Administrator positions and salaries have exploded, teaching loads have shrunk and campuses increasingly look like resort hotels.