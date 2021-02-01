A terrorist in Congress’ midst

It may be arguable whether Marjorie Taylor Greene is clinically paranoid or simply a despicably wicked person, but what is certain is that she is a member of Congress, and that is intolerable.

She is especially odious to Broward County for mocking the victims of the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Yet even that horrible conduct is not the worst of her.

Recently discovered Facebook posts suggest that she is a domestic terrorist. The House of Representatives should investigate that and seriously consider expelling her. And it should start by kicking her off the education committee, to which the Republican leadership has appointed her, a move that serves as mockery to the dead of Parkland.