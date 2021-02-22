Advocacy work brings healing

Kansas Moms Demand Action held their first advocacy day in Topeka in 2016. There were just more than 10 people there. I was one of them.

On Oct. 13, 2009, my life was forever changed by a domestic abuser. My daughter, Tyesha McNair, was 21 years old and the mother of two little girls — one was two and half, and the other was only six months old.

I taught Tyesha to be a fighter from a young age. She was a strong and independent woman. Family was very important to her. She called me on Oct. 1, 2009, to tell me she was coming home to me. My son planned to drive to get her and her girls and bring them all home, but before he had the chance, Tyesha and her friend were shot and killed by her abuser.