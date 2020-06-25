Menu Search Log in

Cold comfort. Arms sales up in pandemic

But because guns are weapons, we do want to ensure they are in the right hands. Red flag laws can help.

June 25, 2020 - 8:39 AM

Anxiety from COVID-19 has manifested itself in myriad ways — the hoarding of toilet paper and cleaning supplies, binge-watching TV shows, stocking up the freezer.

Most actions are harmless, though at times have proved an inconvenience to others. 

One result that has potential for harm, however, is the dramatic increase in gun ownership in the four months since the pandemic came ashore.

