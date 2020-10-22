Airlines don’t deserve another bailout

Congress and President Donald Trump, having doled out $25 billion in payroll grants plus a similar sum in low-interest loans to the airline industry in April, are seeking a second bailout, possibly as part of a general stimulus bill.

The urge to rescue the airlines flows from good intentions, but it is not a smart way to help the economy and it will reward CEOs for serial mismanagement and self-enrichment.

If you want to help airline employees — and we should — help them directly. Renew the $600-a-week benefit for all unemployed people.