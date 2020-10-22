Menu Search Log in

Airlines don’t deserve another bailout

If you want to help airline employees — and we should — help them directly.

By

Opinion

October 22, 2020 - 9:14 AM

Airlines and passengers face new reality as stimulus draws to an end.

Congress and President Donald Trump, having doled out $25 billion in payroll grants plus a similar sum in low-interest loans to the airline industry in April, are seeking a second bailout, possibly as part of a general stimulus bill.

The urge to rescue the airlines flows from good intentions, but it is not a smart way to help the economy and it will reward CEOs for serial mismanagement and self-enrichment.

If you want to help airline employees — and we should — help them directly. Renew the $600-a-week benefit for all unemployed people.

Related
March 25, 2020
March 18, 2020
March 5, 2020
July 29, 2018
Trending