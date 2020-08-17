Americans hold the cards in avoiding Election Day chaos

We have every confidence the U.S. Postal Service will deliver come Election Day.

And as voters, we can help ensure the process will run smoothly by voting early so our absentee ballots don’t overwhelm the system on Nov. 3.

The COVID-19 pandemic is only one factor complicating the outcome of the 2020 Election. Voters are wise to want to avoid crowded polling places where they likely will incur untimely delays because of extra safety precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.