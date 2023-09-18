Apple’s new iPhone: when government regulation gets it right

To mixed reviews, Apple released the iPhone 15 last Tuesday. Sure it’s better, tech analysts seem to concur, just not enough to rationalize the $1,599 price tag, which is what the souped-up version with 1TB of storage will cost you. And they say college is expensive.

But the buzz around the new phone has little to do with the phone itself. No dynamic software, enhanced screen, or other futuristic features broke headlines. Instead, most of the conversation has centered around the phone’s modest USB-C port. Starting with the iPhone 15, Apple has dropped its proprietary Lightning charging port and switched over to what pretty much every other smartphone, computer, tablet, camera, and headphone company in the world uses.

You’d be forgiven for failing to notice the revolution here. The USB-C port is a bit larger and should deliver a faster charge. That’s about all the hardware does. But the change is worth a closer look. The real story is how the European Union spurred the largest company in the world to quickly innovate its most successful product to the benefit of both consumers and the planet.