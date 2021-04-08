Arkansas: The anti-trans bully

As the economy recovers, many Republicans have turned to culture wars to unite the GOP and boost their political standing. As he vetoed an egregiously anti-transgender bill, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) argued Monday that his party should not be so eager to exploit cultural divisions for political benefit, at least when doing so would gratuitously harm real people.

“The nation is looking at Arkansas because I have on my desk another bill passed by the General Assembly that is a product of the cultural war in America,” Mr. Hutchinson said, warning that the bill “would put the state as the definitive oracle of medical care overriding parents, patients and health-care experts.”

The state legislature promptly ignored Mr. Hutchinson’s cautions, overriding his veto on Tuesday and making Arkansas the poster child for ignorant anti-transgender reaction.