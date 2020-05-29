As American deaths from COVID-19 top 100,000, the time for vigilance has never been greater

At the end of April, researchers at Northeastern University in Boston predicted 100,000 Americans would die from COVID-19 by the end of summer. Instead, that milestone came Tuesday, the day after Memorial Day.

It came as many states were beginning to loosen restrictions on businesses, churches and other types of social gatherings. It came as Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, was telling NPR that, “We’re not anywhere near done” with the virus. …

The move to reopen closed businesses and allow for larger gatherings is understandable. People cannot remain locked in their homes indefinitely. People left in economic limbo because of the crisis have to work to pay bills. Not all creditors are understanding, and critics are correct when they point to negative health effects from economic and emotional stress.