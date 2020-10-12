Menu Search Log in

Biden is the balm, and inspiration, we need as president

Joe Biden as president will be the steady hand on the tiller. With a career in public office, Biden has spent a lifetime of putting service above self.

By

Opinion

October 12, 2020 - 8:36 AM

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden on August 31 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

We believe our nation’s leader should bring out the best in us. President Donald Trump has not lived up to that task. 

Under his leadership, Americans have become so divided it’s to the point there’s little middle ground for compromise.

We yearn for thought-out policy to handle complex problems, not dictums tweeted out in the wee hours of the morning and that flip-flop from hour to hour.

