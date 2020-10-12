Biden is the balm, and inspiration, we need as president

We believe our nation’s leader should bring out the best in us. President Donald Trump has not lived up to that task.
Under his leadership, Americans have become so divided it’s to the point there’s little middle ground for compromise.
We yearn for thought-out policy to handle complex problems, not dictums tweeted out in the wee hours of the morning and that flip-flop from hour to hour.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives