Biden shows he’s prepared to be a force for decency & democracy

After three nights of searing criticism aimed at President Trump and numerous testimonials about his personal character, Joe Biden took center stage at his Democratic National Convention on Thursday night in an enviable and yet challenging position.

Enviable because he leads in the national and battleground state polls and because he has a party that has temporarily set aside its policy differences to unite behind the goal of defeating Trump in November. Challenging because, despite those advantages, there are still questions about his vision, his policies, his capacity to lead and his ability to make good on his pledge to unify a divided country.

He framed the election as a stark choice, describing a country under Trump as one with “too much anger, too much fear, too much division.” He promised as president to be “an ally of the light, not the darkness.” The election, he said, is about character, compassion, decency and democracy. “They’re all on the ballot,” he said.