Biden strong, sure and focused

President Joe Biden met the press for just over an hour Thursday, and demonstrated a firm grasp on the major challenges facing the nation and his plans on how to deal with them and move the country to a better place.

Forget the small stuff of whether he fumbled a bit with the list of names of reporters he was supposed to call on, or if he paused occasionally in mid-thought to consider how far he wanted to go in sharing details of future plans.

After four years of TV performances and bald-faced lies from Donald Trump, what we saw on television Thursday was a leader with a rock-solid political center and a big vision that could rival Franklin Roosevelt or Lyndon Johnson when it comes to improving the lives of middle- and working-class Americans.