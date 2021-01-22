Biden wears his emotions, and values, on his sleeve

Even with face masks and social distancing, Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony emitted a warm and fuzzy feeling.
Where allowed, couples hugged and kissed. Family members gathered in group hugs.
The day provided a reunion for former presidents and their spouses. The affection was evident. Fist bumps between Barack Obama and George W. Bush, Michelle and Laura. As Obama’s secretary of state, Hillary Clinton and he could be seen leaning in.
