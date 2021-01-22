Menu Search Log in

Biden wears his emotions, and values, on his sleeve

“The only thing I expect with absolute servitude is honesty and decency, the way you treat one another," Biden told White House staffers. "The way you treat the people you deal with. Remember, we work for the people. I work for the people. They pay my salary, they pay your salary, they put their faith in you."

By

Opinion

January 22, 2021 - 2:27 PM

President Joe Biden joins a group hug with his wife, Jill, son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley Biden, after being sworn in as president. Photo by (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

Even with face masks and social distancing, Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony emitted a warm and fuzzy feeling.

Where allowed, couples hugged and kissed. Family members gathered in group hugs.

The day provided a reunion for former presidents and their spouses. The affection was evident. Fist bumps between Barack Obama and George W. Bush, Michelle and Laura. As Obama’s secretary of state, Hillary Clinton and he could be seen leaning in. 

Related
January 20, 2021
January 11, 2021
January 8, 2021
November 12, 2020
Trending