A living legend’s words of advice

Today, I want to take a few minutes to thank a grand lady for gracing Wichita with her presence last weekend.

Her name is Dolores Huerta, and she’s an icon of the labor and civil rights movements who co-founded, with Cesar Chavez, the union that became the United Farm Workers.

Energetic and engaging at 92 years old, Huerta wowed a standing-room only crowd at Exploration Place on Saturday night, sharing a message of how community organizing and civic engagement can change things for the better.