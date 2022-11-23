 | Wed, Nov 23, 2022
A living legend’s words of advice

Dolores Huerta, an icon of the labor and civil rights movements, told her Wichita audience that while marches and protests can illuminate issues, that awareness must translate into votes and those votes into laws. “If it’s not in the law, nothing happens,” she said.

November 23, 2022 - 12:18 PM

Labor rights leader Dolores Huerta Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Today, I want to take a few minutes to thank a grand lady for gracing Wichita with her presence last weekend. 

Her name is Dolores Huerta, and she’s an icon of the labor and civil rights movements who co-founded, with Cesar Chavez, the union that became the United Farm Workers. 

Energetic and engaging at 92 years old, Huerta wowed a standing-room only crowd at Exploration Place on Saturday night, sharing a message of how community organizing and civic engagement can change things for the better. 

