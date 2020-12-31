A watch list to monitor state’s progress

Here are some topics that deserve attention in coming months. Decisions and actions in the private and public sectors in these areas will determine Kansas’ future, especially the health of its rural communities.
Trade policy
With the election of Joe Biden, many hope for a return to international trade strategies that look to build markets overseas for U.S. producers, including manufacturers, ranchers and farmers.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives