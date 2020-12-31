Menu Search Log in

A watch list to monitor state’s progress

With its ebbing population base, rural Kansans will have to work harder to be heard in Topeka.

December 31, 2020 - 9:48 AM

The Kansas State Capitol Building

Here are some topics that deserve attention in coming months. Decisions and actions in the private and public sectors in these areas will determine Kansas’ future, especially the health of its rural communities.

Julie Doll
A Kansas contributor

Trade policy

With the election of Joe Biden, many hope for a return to international trade strategies that look to build markets overseas for U.S. producers, including manufacturers, ranchers and farmers.

