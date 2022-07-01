Abortion and the Future of IVF treatment in Kansas

In vitro fertilization (IVF) faces an uncertain future in Kansas if the abortion amendment on the August 2nd ballot passes.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently overturned precedent on Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortion. Voters now have a direct say in whether abortion remains legal in Kansas.

If the abortion amendment passes with a “yes” vote, then the Kansas legislature can ban abortion under any circumstance. If the amendment fails with a “no” vote, then abortion remains legal but heavily restricted in Kansas.