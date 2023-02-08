 | Wed, Feb 08, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Advantages abound for setting my own curriculum for students

As Kansas legislators ponder giving families state funds to educate their children, the possibilities for making their educations align with specific ideologies are limitless.

By

Columnists

February 8, 2023 - 3:01 PM

Photo by Kansas News Service/Chris Neal

Two years ago I wrote an opinion piece for the Kansas Reflector in which I argued that the Legislature should be celebrating Kansas public schools, rather than trying to tear them apart through voucher plans.

In the two years since, the fight has been ongoing, with no break in the Legislature’s efforts to destroy public education. This year’s session has brought us a tidal wave of proposed legislation that would divert hundreds of millions of dollars from public schools to private schools.

The legislation has shifted, though. Now it’s not just for low-income students, or for already established private schools.

Related
February 17, 2022
March 9, 2021
February 17, 2021
May 22, 2018
Most Popular