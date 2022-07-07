After Roe v. Wade reversal, a new war between the states

WASHINGTON — The polarization of American politics, a trend that began long before Donald Trump ran for president, isn’t running out of steam. If anything, it’s accelerating.

Last month it got a boost from a new source: a conservative Supreme Court majority pushing hot-button issues back to the states — not only abortion, but also gun control and environmental regulation, with others likely to come.

Americans were already divided over abortion rights; now, thanks to the court, they get to debate the issue in a dozen or more state legislatures.