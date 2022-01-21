Roe Day’s message for Election Day

Today marks the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Will it make it to 50? That’s the question women are asking with increasing urgency — and fierce determination.

Opponents of abortion believe this is their moment. Their support played an outsize role in the election of Donald Trump, and he rewarded them with three Supreme Court justices chosen with the belief they would vote to overturn Roe. They sit atop a judicial system that Republicans have stacked for years with judges who have chipped away at abortion rights at every opportunity.

Since 1973, when Roe was codified, states have enacted more than 1,300 abortion restrictions, and 2021 saw states passing laws restricting and banning abortion at a higher rate than any previous year.