 | Fri, Jan 21, 2022
Roe Day’s message for Election Day

Abortion isn't about health, it's about holding power over women's lives

January 21, 2022 - 4:16 PM

Anti-abortion activists protest outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic on Jan. 20, 2022, in Washington, DC. The protest was organized by the Purple Sash Revolution and Priests for Life, calling for defunding and replacing of Planned Parenthood. On Friday, thousands of anti-abortion activists were expected in Washington, DC for the annual March For Life. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

Today marks the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Will it make it to 50? That’s the question women are asking with increasing urgency — and fierce determination.

Opponents of abortion believe this is their moment. Their support played an outsize role in the election of Donald Trump, and he rewarded them with three Supreme Court justices chosen with the belief they would vote to overturn Roe. They sit atop a judicial system that Republicans have stacked for years with judges who have chipped away at abortion rights at every opportunity.

Since 1973, when Roe was codified, states have enacted more than 1,300 abortion restrictions, and 2021 saw states passing laws restricting and banning abortion at a higher rate than any previous year.

