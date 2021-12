In addition to four counts of first-degree murder, the young man who opened fire on his classmates earlier this week in Oxford, Mich., is being charged with terrorism.

Tuesday afternoon, the 15-year-old used a 9mm pistol his father had purchased just three days earlier and walked down the hallways of Oxford High School firing 30 shots in all.

On Friday, his parents were charged with involuntary manslaughter for contributing to the tragedy.