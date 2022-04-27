American society needs to help youths who care for their elders wounded in battle

My family moved 11 times during the 12 years my dad was in the Marine Corps. After he left active duty, we returned to the civilian world, settling in the Baltimore area. Life after the military was supposed to be calm and predictable. Unfortunately, my dad began struggling with post-traumatic stress and an undiagnosed traumatic brain injury.

My mom immediately stepped up as his caregiver. As the oldest child, I was her assistant. Separated from the understanding and support of the Marine Corps community, life became difficult and lonely. At 12 years old, I was completely overwhelmed, and I began to think that my parents would be better off without me.

As a young kid, I remember my dad as fun and energetic. Life at home was filled with fake wrestling matches and tickle fights. However, after he was hit by a violent explosion in Afghanistan, my dad became a different person. He was often confused, irritable and forgetful. Migraines would keep him in bed for days. Worst of all, he no longer seemed interested in being around me, my younger sisters or little brother.