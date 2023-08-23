 | Wed, Aug 23, 2023
Americans’ differences are blurring, not hardening


While our enclaves seem more polarized than ever online, we may actually be more and more intermixed, more and more differently human together, than we’ve been led to believe. 

Rural and urban America are not as divided as many people think, maintains essayist Jesse Nathan, whose youth was divided between living in Berkeley, Calif., and south-central Kansas. Photo by JAN WEWERS/UNSPLASH

From birth to age 10, I grew up on blackberries and the marine layer in the flatlands of Berkeley, Calif. We rooted for baseball’s Bash Brothers and Rickey Henderson, rode BART and flew kites at a bayside park built over a former dump. Then my parents moved their four children to rural south-central Kansas, back to my mother’s Mennonite community. Some of their California friends thought they’d lost their minds. My father was an East Coast Jew; they were both busy labor lawyers. But they wanted us to be near extended family and so, just before I entered fifth grade, we arrived in a place where people measure rainfall in hundredths of an inch.

Nearly 20 years ago, Barack Obama insisted that we are one people. In the Pledge of Allegiance — which I found myself reciting for the first time in my life every morning before class in Kansas — we say we are one nation. But lately it can seem the red and blue are not only two different worlds but also doomed to an ever-warming cultural war.

These days, I travel several times a year between the Bay Area — where I’m raising a family of my own — and Kansas, sometimes spending a month or more on my parents’ farm, surrounded by wheat, soybeans, alfalfa and corn. And I’m here to tell you our divisions are not so much hardening as blurring — rural and urban America are not as divided as many people think.

