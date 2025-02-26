America’s heroes must be weeping

The Greatest Generation came home proudly in 1945 from World War II. They were victorious, both in Europe and North Africa, and with a string of awful battles on Pacific islands as they moved toward their win over Japan.

On the beaches of Normandy, they joined forces with allies from France, Canada, Australia, Great Britain and New Zealand, marching across France to ultimately overtake the despot Adolph Hitler who had obliterated freedom to favor his own brand of world power.

It was 80 years ago that victory was proclaimed in Europe, and 11 months later a treaty was signed to end the war with Japan.

Every soldier, airman and marine looked toward their homeland, and tearful reunions were held in thousands of American homes. The fighters who returned were mere shells of their former youth, many of them leaving limbs on the battle fields or in the oceans. We knew many of them who carried bullets and shrapnel inside their bodies until they day they died.

We honored them at every opportunity. They marched at the front our parades, and sat in honored chairs at Memorial Day services.

And, when they died, we told their stories, gave touching tributes and, without exception, wiped away tears.

But today, it is they who weep.

The events of the past 30 days in our nation have caused angst to the patriotism that has traditionally bonded us. We are seeing and hearing familiar tones of power, and the lack of compassion exhibited by our top leaders is shameful.

A resolution that was introduced on Monday in the United Nations General Assembly was like a rerun of an old movie. It gave freedom-loving nations the opportunity to condemn Russia and its unprovoked attack of Ukraine.

Our friends from World War II linked arms in their united vote of condemnation of Vladimir Putin and Russia. Such votes have taken place before, always with America’s solid support. But on Monday, the graves of American veterans shook as the U.S.A. sided with Russia, North Korea, China and Belarus. Our new compatriots would not call out Russia for what it is — an international criminal.

Of course, any U.N. resolution is non-binding upon the nations of the world, but everyone in the room got the message, and it was a regretful scrawl.

Until our elected House and Senate members — yes, even from Kansas — clear the gravel from their quiet throats and speak up against our top leadership that has abandoned the Greatest Generation victories of World War II, we will continue to slumber quietly as our freedoms fade away.

God bless our proud Veterans who have spent the past 80 years leading our parades of freedom. Our nation has never asked for repayment for anything after a war has ended. We simply saw our neighbors being trampled by anarchy, and we spent our blood and lives to make life a better place for them.

Until now.

Will future generations ever call us the greatest anything?

That question should make all of us lose sleep.

— Rudy Taylor, Taylor Newspapers, Montgomery County, Kansas