 | Wed, Oct 05, 2022
Andale’s powerhouse football program is unfairly targeted

Being able to comment anonymously brings out the worst in people. In truth, the sportsmanship demonstrated that night was notable.

October 5, 2022 - 12:12 PM

Andale, population 891, is 15 miles west of Wichita. Photo by City of Andale

Andale High School is a football powerhouse. They were a massive powerhouse in Class 4A and won three state championships in that classification before enrollment started to drop and they became one of the largest Class 3A schools in the state.

They now have a 43-game winning streak and one of the greatest football programs in Kansas high school football history. You can’t really argue against it anymore.

Recently, Andale beat Nickerson 108-0. Let that settle in for a bit. 108-0 is something that I never thought I would type in a column about modern-day prep football.

