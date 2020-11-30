Menu Search Log in

State champs crowned

The Hanover Wildcats returned to the top of the mountain Saturday, winning the Kansas Eight Man-II state championship over St. Francis. It's Hanover's sixth state title in the past 13 years.

November 30, 2020 - 9:02 AM

NEWTON — Crest High head football coach Nick McAnulty was hardly alone two weeks ago in predicting the team that defeated the Lancers in the Eight Man-II state playoffs stood a good chance of winning the state title.

Sure enough, Hanover capped its dominating playoff run Saturday, pulling away from previously top-ranked St. Francis to win the state title, 46-24.

It’s the sixth state championship for Hanover since 2008.

