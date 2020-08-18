Apathy is not an American value

August 18 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote across the country and enfranchised nearly 50 percent of the U.S. population. A century later, voting is as — if not more —important than ever before.

Betsy Huber

For the Grange, founded more than 150 years ago, equal voice and vote for women was baked into our structure from day one. Our founders believed that women were necessary in the longevity of our organization and “much like the farm, both men and women are needed to succeed” in all facets of life, public and private.

With four offices designated strictly for women and the ability to run for any office within the Grange, radical inclusivity of women in our organization has meant more to American civil society than we may ever know.