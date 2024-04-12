 | Fri, Apr 12, 2024
As ‘O.J. editor,’ the trial consumed the better part of a year of my life

By and large, white Pasadenans were astonished O.J. Simpson walked after all the evidence that was presented against him. Black Pasadenans were much more sympathetic to defense arguments that racist cops had planted evidence to frame Simpson. They’re both probably right. 

April 12, 2024 - 3:13 PM

Larry Green, right, holds a guilty sign and Mable Coleman, left, wears a "Free OJ Now" T-shirt outside the Los Angeles Criminal Courts Building prior to the announcement of the not guilty verdicts in the O.J. Simpson trial in 1995. (Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

One thing I’ll never forget about the O.J. Simspon trial was the collective audible gasp in the newsroom when he was acquitted in the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. 

I think I was the only one there who wasn’t completely astonished when the verdict was announced. I’d been watching the case unfold for months and, on the evidence presented, I thought it could go either way. 

That was 28 years ago, and today, after the news that Orenthal James Simpson, 76, has died of cancer, all those memories are rushing back to me. 

