As ‘O.J. editor,’ the trial consumed the better part of a year of my life

One thing I’ll never forget about the O.J. Simspon trial was the collective audible gasp in the newsroom when he was acquitted in the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

I think I was the only one there who wasn’t completely astonished when the verdict was announced. I’d been watching the case unfold for months and, on the evidence presented, I thought it could go either way.

That was 28 years ago, and today, after the news that Orenthal James Simpson, 76, has died of cancer, all those memories are rushing back to me.