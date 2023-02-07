Axe the food sales tax now

On Jan. 1, 2023, Kansas’ state sales tax on food items in the supermarket lowered from 6.5% (the second-highest rates in the country) to 4%. Most Kansans saw immediate savings; however, it is complicated and the largest retailer in the state didn’t even get it right the first day.

There’s a reason implementing this tax cut was tricky. Last year, Republicans and Democrats compromised to pass a bill that eliminated the state sales tax on food items through a stair-step approach, gradually knocking a few points off the state food sales tax rate until it hits zero in 2025.

It was a solution to a problem that every Kansan faces — too high of a tax at the grocery store. In addition, the food prices in the stores have increased and consequently, their tax on those higher prices has risen as well. The inflation rate of the producer price index has negated the small decrease in the KS food sales tax.