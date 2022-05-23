Banning abortion will mean far-reaching ramifications for Kansas

Should Kansas ban abortion, politicians in Topeka will have some hefty policy decisions to make. “Banning abortion” sounds simple, but realistically that involves choices about penalties, enforcement, and money.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned and voters vote “yes” on the abortion amendment on the August 2nd ballot, the Kansas legislature can then pass an abortion ban similar to House Bill 2746 this year that outlaws abortion, even in cases of rape, incest, or a woman’s life or health.

“Banning abortion” won’t eliminate abortion in Kansas. Women, especially wealthy and connected White women, had abortions before Roe — often secretively and unsafely. That may be reality again in Kansas in a post-Roe, “yes” vote world.