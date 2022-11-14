Before retiring, Sen. Roy Blunt can cement his legacy of liberty

Our senior senator from Missouri, Republican Roy Blunt, is retiring after seven distinguished terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and two in the Senate. Sen. Blunt has made his mark as a proven consensus builder in Washington and here in Missouri, and he will surely be missed. As local, state and national politics become increasingly polarized, many institutionalists are stepping aside, and their likely replacements appear less inclined to reach across the aisle to work toward advancing meaningful policies.

But there is a silver lining: Important and tangible accomplishments are in sight before the next Congress convenes. One example is the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law, which will be under consideration during the year-end lame duck session. Blunt’s support for this bill would mark the capstone of his career and cement a legacy of setting aside politics for the greater good.

Sen. Blunt and I have different political viewpoints and do not agree on every issue. Yet when I was serving as mayor of Independence, we formed a productive relationship, collaborating on important issues such as funding for the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum and the National Parks Service’s new Truman Visitor’s Center. Blunt led the bipartisan effort creating the Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Expansion Act to create criteria for certified community behavioral health clinics. Missouri was one of just eight states included in the pilot program that was established to address the urgent demand for treatment of mental illnesses and addictions.