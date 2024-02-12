Biden’s memory is failing. So is Trump’s

WASHINGTON — In a career that spans more than half a century, President Joe Biden has long been known all too well for mangling words, names and dates in verbal pratfalls known, perhaps gently, as gaffes.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, then-President Donald Trump publicly charged that Biden, then only 77, was suffering from “dementia.” The insult didn’t stick; Biden campaigned effectively enough to defeat Trump that November.

But the controversy over the president’s mental fitness has only intensified as he has sought a second term.