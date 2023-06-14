Brittney Griner’s new love affair with America

Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde once wrote that “life imitates art far more often than art imitates life.” A perfect illustration of that aphorism is the story of WNBA star Brittney Griner, with its enriching theme about patriotism rediscovered.

In 2019, Griner, a seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, made news when she ventured outside the sports pages and opined that the WNBA should stop playing the national anthem before games.

To highlight a veiled critique of America, she vowed not to leave the locker room when the anthem was being performed. In an interview with The Arizona Republic, she said, “I honestly feel we should not play the national anthem during our season. I think we should take that much of a stand.”