Caregiver role came as a shock

In July 2020, my mother-in-law’s senior living facility was breached by COVID-19.

We had been talking on the phone with her daily since the facility went into lockdown in March of that same year. At 96, she was still mobile and able to live independently. Before COVID, we had purchased a laptop for her to use to Skype with the grandkids. We taught her how to use it and, for a while, she did.

After lockdown was initiated, she had trouble organizing her medications. No one at the facility wanted to take responsibility for helping her. We developed a process in which she would set her medications outside her door in the hallway and one of the people working there would pick them up and bring them out to me as I sat in my car in the parking lot. They would leave them on the ground by my car, and after they left I would open my door, wipe everything off, organize her medicine, re-wipe all the containers, then drop them off outside the front door to be picked up and delivered back to her.