Catch it while you can

I’ve always been amazed that total solar eclipses are possible. The sun, an 870,000-mile-wide ball of gas over 90 million miles away from us gets completely blocked by the moon, a 2,100-mile-wide ball of rock 240,000 miles away. If the sun were a bit bigger or closer, or if the moon were a bit smaller or farther, totality would not occur. There’s no scientific reason for this; it’s a wondrous coincidence.

And for millennia, this coincidence has fostered scientific discoveries — about the sun and moon, of course, but also about the Earth itself. Eclipses occur like clockwork, but not perfect clockwork, and this has helped humans understand how the size and movement of the earth shifts over time.

As millions of people move into position Monday to experience the precious moments of totality — the next total solar eclipse in the contiguous United States comes in 2044 — they might keep in mind what this spectacle has meant to our understanding of Earth down to its core.