‘Checkbook journalism’ destroys public trust

At Thursday’s meeting of Allen County Democrats, the media was universally criticized for devoting undue attention to unsavory political characters.

“I wish the media didn’t amplify so many divisive ideologies,” said the Rev. Phyllis Stutzman, the meeting’s guest speaker, who is pastor at Emporia Presbyterian Church.

“Unfortunately, that’s what sells. A lack of controversy doesn’t sell,” she said. Stutzman maintains the media amplifies discord “for ratings and revenue.”

“Violence is sexy and sells.”

This week’s trial in New York City, unfortunately, does nothing to refute Stutzman’s claim.

For five days straight, former publisher David Pecker has taken the stand to explain his years-long relationship with former President Donald Trump that included his questionable means of aiding his 2016 presidential campaign.

Just to be clear, it is not “standard operating procedure” for a news publication to accept payment to either write an article or to bury a story.

But that is the picture defense attorneys are trying to paint of the profession with their questioning of Pecker during his tenure with The National Enquirer.

Pecker, certainly, is not helping the industry’s cause. On the witness stand, he readily admitted to paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to bury stories perceived as damaging to Trump as well as fabricating unsavory lies about Trump’s political rivals, including Ben Carson, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio while they were seeking the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2016.

For instance, “‘FAMILY MAN’ MARCO RUBIO’S LOVE CHILD STUNNER.” And this: “TED CRUZ SHAMED BY PORN STAR.”

“But the National Enquirer is a rag,” you say. Alien landings. Royal divorces. Salacious and sordid tales.

“Talk about ‘fake news.’”

True.

But at the time it was read by millions. And even today it casts a long shadow over those who work diligently to fight the good fight.

Journalism is not transactional. We do not write stories in return for a “favor,” either monetarily or otherwise.

Pecker shattered those standards.

As part of his testimony, the media mogul said he had agreed to be the “eyes and ears” of the Trump campaign and would deal as best he could threats to Trump’s reputation, including concealing payments to a porn star so she would keep quiet about an old tryst.

A newspaper that is beholden to anything but the truth risks losing its most valuable commodity — its credibility.

The Enquirer’s extreme brand of checkbook journalism was eventually punished. In 2018, its parent company, American Media Inc., admitted to federal authorities the hush-money payments were a violation of campaign finance laws and paid a $187,000 fine.