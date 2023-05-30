‘Civic-minded’ leaders the goal of Kansas partnership

It seems as though the news is full of headlines about nothing but bickering at all levels of government. I don’t know about you but at times I want to send them all to their corners until they can be civil to each other. Often, I hear from people that this discord and constant fighting are why they have no confidence in our leaders, and they think our government is broken.

I disagree with the notion that our government is broken. It has survived this long, and I would guess our ancestors saw this level of political bickering before. I do agree it is disheartening and downright irritating. The elected officials are in office to represent our best interests, not what many of us consider extreme political views. Do you know whose fault this is? Sure, some of the blame should be cast on the parties and elected officials but much of the blame for the disconnect between government and the people lies with us.

Yes, we have only ourselves to blame if we don’t like what is going on at any level of government and it doesn’t change. The only way real change can happen is if citizens become involved or engaged. That is why the Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) along with diverse groups such as the Kansas League of Municipalities, Kansas Association of School Boards, and the Kansas Chamber to name just a few partners have launched Engaged Kansas.