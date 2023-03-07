Could our love affair with sugar break our hearts?

I love sugar and, as a kid, I had a lot of cavities.

Once, when I was in junior high, my dentist, the late Harvey Levinson, looked at me sternly and announced: “If you keep eating sugar, you are going to have no teeth left by the time you are an adult.”

(This is a non sequitur, but with awards season in full swing, indulge me: When I was in high school, Levinson, who practiced in Studio City, created the mouthpiece that transformed Marlon Brando into a jowly bulldog for “The Godfather.” Brando won the Oscar for his portrayal of Don Corleone but famously declined it, sending Sacheen Littlefeather onstage in his stead. It was my closest brush with fame at that point. )