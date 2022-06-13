 | Mon, Jun 13, 2022
Critical battles for Ukraine and US are being waged

Many Americans may not realize that a Putin ‘victory’ is still possible, enabled by a brutal autocrat who has no qualms about slaughtering civilians and laying waste to whole cities. 

June 13, 2022 - 3:22 PM

A firefighter waits for his engine truck to resume water pressure so that they can put out a house that caught fire after a bombardment landed in a residential neighborhood in Lysychansk, Ukraine, Saturday June 11, 2022. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Americans are being tested right now about the kind of country and world they want to live in.

At home — as children are slaughtered with easily acquired assault weapons — members of Congress must decide whether they prefer the rule of law or the law of the jungle.

Abroad, the Biden administration, and the American public, must decide whether the strong U.S. support for Ukraine will be continued for the long haul (and even strengthened) as Vladimir Putin breaks all the rules that have kept peace in Europe since World War II.

