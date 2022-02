Russia’s Vladimir Putin justified usurpation of two more Ukrainian territories on Monday as a reunification of what he says has historically been “one people,” one country.

Shortly after, he ordered Russian troops into the regions for what many fear could signal a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Putin said he would “recognize the independence,” of the southern territories of Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, which include strongholds of Russian-backed separatists.