Defending Israel is essential. So is aiding civilians in Gaza

The way Israel defends itself matters. Palestinian civilians are not to blame for Hamas’s atrocities or for the grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza. They are its victims. And their lives must be protected.

November 1, 2023 - 4:33 PM

A picture taken from Israel’s southern city of Sderot shows smoke rising during Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Oct. 29. (Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

On Oct. 20, President Biden requested funding from Congress that is vital to America’s national security.

Congress’s swift support will allow us to continue aiding Ukraine as it defends its democracy, its land and its people against Russia’s war of aggression. It will strengthen our hand in an intensifying strategic competition with China. And it will ensure we can help Israel defend itself, while aiding Palestinian civilians caught in a cross-fire of Hamas’s making.

Taken together, this investment will show the United States’ unwavering resolve in standing with our allies and partners, standing up to autocrats and terrorists, and standing for an international order that safeguards America’s interests and values.

