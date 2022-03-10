Derek Schmidt mum on price gouging from last winter

For over a year, Kansans have been waiting for answers as to where the investigation into the natural gas price gouging crisis stands. Throughout that time, Attorney General Derek Schmidt has withheld details of the investigation, only telling Kansans that a search for outside counsel was in the works.

Kansas was far from the only state impacted by last year’s cold snap that led to unprecedented spikes in the cost of natural gas. Other states, including Texas and Oklahoma, were also hit hard.

The attorneys general in those states took action, including launching investigations just days after the price increase and reaching settlements with utility companies to protect their consumers.