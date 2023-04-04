Don’t get your pets high

You’ve probably seen the funny videos on social media: A dog, high off secondhand marijuana smoke, staring into space in his owner’s hazy living room. Maybe the pup is off-balance stumbling a bit when it walks.

While this may appear to be harmless fun, comparable to giving a cat catnip, the reality couldn’t be further from the truth. As a responsible pet owner, it is crucial to understand the harmful effects of marijuana — THC specifically — on dogs, and take necessary precautions to keep them safe.

With the recent legalization of recreational cannabis in Missouri and beyond, veterinarians across the country are seeing an increase in cases of marijuana poisoning, particularly in dogs and puppies.